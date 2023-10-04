Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

