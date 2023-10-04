Columbus Macro LLC Sells 10,184 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.64.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.