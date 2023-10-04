Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

