Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

