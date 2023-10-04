Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,516 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.