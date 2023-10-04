Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

