Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Facilities by ADF Stock Performance
Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.55. Facilities by ADF has a one year low of GBX 37.26 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 67 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.
About Facilities by ADF
