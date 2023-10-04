Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.55. Facilities by ADF has a one year low of GBX 37.26 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 67 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.

About Facilities by ADF

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

