Christie Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 115 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.61. The stock has a market cap of £30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,500.00 and a beta of 0.90. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

