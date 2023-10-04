AMEN Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

AMEN Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMEN opened at $510.00 on Wednesday. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $440.00 and a 1 year high of $721.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.55.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

