AMEN Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
AMEN Properties Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of AMEN opened at $510.00 on Wednesday. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $440.00 and a 1 year high of $721.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.55.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMEN Properties
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.