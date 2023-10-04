Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

