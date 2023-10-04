Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.25 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

