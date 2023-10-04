Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.