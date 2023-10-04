Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.