Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488,598 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vertex Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTNR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 296.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTNR. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

VTNR stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.