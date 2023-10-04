IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

