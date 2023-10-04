IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 52,545.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.