IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 116 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,856.63 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6,180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,972.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.