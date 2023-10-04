IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 18,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,481,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 248,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 79,966 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,094,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

