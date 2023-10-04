IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,921,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

