Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 193,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

