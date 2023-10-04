iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 102,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

