Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $281.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

