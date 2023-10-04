IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

