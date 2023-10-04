IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $131.34 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

