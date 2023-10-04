IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

