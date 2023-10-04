Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:GVAL opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Cambria Global Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.2863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

