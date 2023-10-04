DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 276,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 488,275 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $9.52.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
