DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 276,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 488,275 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $9.52.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

