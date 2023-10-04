iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 382,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 293,686 shares.The stock last traded at $47.11 and had previously closed at $47.18.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.