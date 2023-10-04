SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 10,690 shares.The stock last traded at $104.38 and had previously closed at $104.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $518.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

