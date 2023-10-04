EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

ESMT stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

