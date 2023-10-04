EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at EngageSmart
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on EngageSmart
EngageSmart Trading Down 1.0 %
ESMT stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.56.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EngageSmart
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.