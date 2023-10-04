Financial Comparison: Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) vs. Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) and Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Patriot One Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -7.06% -5.58% -4.05% Patriot One Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 5 4 0 2.44 Patriot One Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Duolingo and Patriot One Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duolingo presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Duolingo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Patriot One Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and Patriot One Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $369.49 million 17.81 -$59.57 million ($0.79) -200.53 Patriot One Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patriot One Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duolingo.

Summary

Duolingo beats Patriot One Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies. The Xtract segment develops and commercializes AI solutions. The company's products include PATSCAN VRS Video Recognition Software that combines digital cameras and artificial intelligence to automate the detection of visible weapon threats, fights, and health and safety issues; and PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Gateway, an autonomous detection system that detects threats on individuals carrying concealed guns, knives, or related threat objects into secured private or public spaces, and can be installed at schools, stadiums, concert halls, shopping centers, and other entryways into private, public, or secured buildings. It also develops PATSCAN Cognitive Microwave Radar (CMR), a system to detect concealed guns and knives utilizing microwave radar technology coupled with custom machine learning/AI software. The company was formerly known as Clear Mountain Resources Corp. and changed its name to Patriot One Technologies Inc. Patriot One Technologies Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

