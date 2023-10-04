Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,744,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,313,458 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.