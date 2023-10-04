American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Head to Head Analysis

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.64 billion 1.91 $2.31 billion $3.86 18.86 Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

This table compares American Electric Power and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 10.20% 10.44% 2.69% Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Electric Power and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 5 9 0 2.64 Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $94.97, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

