VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 338,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 339,454 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.81.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 443,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 138,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

