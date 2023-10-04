Insider Selling: The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Sells 15,237 Shares of Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider John O’Reilly sold 15,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £12,189.60 ($14,734.20).

The Rank Group Stock Down 1.0 %

RNK opened at GBX 80.22 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £375.77 million, a PE ratio of -405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Rank Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.05.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About The Rank Group

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.