Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Elme Communities Price Performance
Elme Communities stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELME shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ELME
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.