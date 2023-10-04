Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELME shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

