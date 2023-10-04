Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,118,000 after purchasing an additional 971,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

