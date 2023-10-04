Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 778,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 947,402 shares.The stock last traded at $96.84 and had previously closed at $98.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Johnson Rice cut Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Denbury alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denbury

Denbury Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 570.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $64,464,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $57,395,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.