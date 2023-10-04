Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 225,581 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.84.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.