WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 102,945 shares.The stock last traded at $34.63 and had previously closed at $34.96.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

