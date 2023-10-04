First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

FAF stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

