US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 373,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 497,256 shares.The stock last traded at $49.86 and had previously closed at $50.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.