Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVVIY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 472 ($5.71) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 475 ($5.74) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 481 ($5.81) to GBX 493 ($5.96) in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

