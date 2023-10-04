Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVVIY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 472 ($5.71) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 475 ($5.74) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 481 ($5.81) to GBX 493 ($5.96) in a report on Monday, August 21st.
Aviva Stock Performance
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
