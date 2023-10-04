IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.10. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 293,658 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,693,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,096 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

