iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.69. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 7,520,746 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.