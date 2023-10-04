iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.69. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 7,520,746 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

