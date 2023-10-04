SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $43.95

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $42.88. SEA shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 1,027,958 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SEA Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,464 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.5% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $11,435,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

