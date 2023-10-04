Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.38. Sabre shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 665,800 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,004,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

