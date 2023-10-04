Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down to $7.58

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,457,158 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.