Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,287,227 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

