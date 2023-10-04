Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 144,648 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

