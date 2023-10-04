Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 144,648 shares changing hands.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.